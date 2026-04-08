Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $574.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average is $214.17.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.57.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.