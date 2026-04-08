Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,695 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,781,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,432,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $13,381,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.0%

EWY stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $154.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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