Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Argus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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