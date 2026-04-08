Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Penney Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penney Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 715,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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