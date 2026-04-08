Penney Financial LLC Buys 15,295 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Penney Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTEB opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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