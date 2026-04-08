FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,282 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHG opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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