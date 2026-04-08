FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.92 billion, a PE ratio of 238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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