ProCore Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 307.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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