Vanderbilt University Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Vanderbilt University cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 60,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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