Vanderbilt University Acquires 6,304 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,404,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.17.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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