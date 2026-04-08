Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 141102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0706 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
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