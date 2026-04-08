Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 898,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 350,498 shares.The stock last traded at $72.94 and had previously closed at $68.96.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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