Head to Head Comparison: Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) vs. Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synergy CHC and Henkel AG & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Henkel AG & Co. 0 3 0 1 2.50

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 816.03%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co..

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Synergy CHC has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synergy CHC and Henkel AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25% Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synergy CHC and Henkel AG & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $30.38 million 0.25 $2.12 million ($1.07) -0.61 Henkel AG & Co. $23.18 billion 1.38 $2.30 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats Henkel AG & Co. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

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Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Henkel AG & Co.

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Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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