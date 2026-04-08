Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 329842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Marksmen Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79.

About Marksmen Energy

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