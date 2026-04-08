Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dunelm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Up 11.9%

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK?based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.