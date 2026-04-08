UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $305.3625, but opened at $294.35. UCB shares last traded at $294.35, with a volume of 3 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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UCB Stock Performance

About UCB

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

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UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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