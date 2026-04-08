Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 112469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$306.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57.

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Insider Transactions at Rubellite Energy

In other Rubellite Energy news, Director Ryan Shay sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 525,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,395. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

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