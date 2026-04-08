Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 100,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 180,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Black Iron Trading Up 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.16.

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Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

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