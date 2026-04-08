Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

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Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 344,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pool has a one year low of $195.49 and a one year high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,140. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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