Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Campbell’s traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.6650, with a volume of 6900646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Campbell’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

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Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

About Campbell’s

(Get Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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