SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CFO George Cardoza Sells 2,413 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) CFO George Cardoza sold 2,413 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,775.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,161.68. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

George Cardoza also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, George Cardoza sold 2,520 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, George Cardoza sold 774 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $3,707.46.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.3%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 64,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,371. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $334.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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