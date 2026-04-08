Comparing Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) & Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neste OYJ and Saras”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste OYJ $21.51 billion 1.06 $162.92 million $0.11 135.16 Saras N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -10.15

Profitability

Neste OYJ has higher revenue and earnings than Saras. Saras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste OYJ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Neste OYJ and Saras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste OYJ 0.81% 2.14% 0.99% Saras N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Saras shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Neste OYJ and Saras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste OYJ 0 4 1 2 2.71 Saras 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Neste OYJ beats Saras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste OYJ

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Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Saras

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Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel. In addition, the company generates and sells electricity through an integrated gasification combined cycle plant with a total installed capacity of 575 megawatts; and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 171 megawatts. Further, it provides consultancy, engineering, and technological development services in the oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and energy industry sectors. Additionally, the company owns and operates depots located in Arcola and Cartagena. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of September 11, 2024, Saras S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Vitol S.A..

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