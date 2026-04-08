Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 54,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 298,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,906 shares of company stock worth $12,759,732. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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