Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Lindsay Koren sold 300 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $58,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,215.44. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.40. 1,265,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

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Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 926.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

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Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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