Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $609.90 and last traded at $606.09. Approximately 62,210,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 65,109,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.59.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.