Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $609.90 and last traded at $606.09. Approximately 62,210,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 65,109,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.59.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout and levels to watch — Schaeffer’s says QQQ is benefitting from a risk-on move and identifies key price levels that traders are watching as the ETF breaks out. 3 Key Levels to Watch as QQQ Breaks Out
- Positive Sentiment: Morning surge explained — TipRanks attributes QQQ’s strong premarket move to renewed optimism around Nasdaq-100 constituents (AI/cloud/semiconductor strength), helping lift the ETF. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Soaring Today, 4-8-2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Big tech / AI catalyst — Broadcom’s large AI supply deals with Google and Anthropic boosted investor confidence in semiconductor and AI hardware demand, a tailwind for QQQ’s largest holdings. Broadcom Surges 6% as AI Deals With Google and Anthropic Supercharge Revenue Visibility
- Neutral Sentiment: Seasonal/flow support — Analysis points to April seasonality and potential systematic inflows (roughly $20B cited) that could underpin broad equities and ETFs like QQQ in the short term. April Seasonality Signals 1.5% S&P 500 Gain As $20 Billion Flows Build
- Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and geopolitics priced as “contained” — Barclays analysts expect a contained outcome around the Iran ceasefire deadline, which reduces immediate tail-risk pricing but leaves room for sudden swings. Barclays analysts see “contained” volatility as Iran ceasefire deadline approaches
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from BlackRock filing — BlackRock filed to launch a Nasdaq-100 ETF (IQQ), which could siphon future inflows and pressure Invesco’s long-standing dominance in this benchmark product if launched and marketed aggressively. BlackRock Files to Challenge Invesco’s Nasdaq 100 ETF Monopoly
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.0%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.31.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.