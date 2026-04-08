Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Olivier Blachier Sells 275 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 275 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $31,781.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,046.29. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Blachier also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $218,799.36.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $11.05 on Wednesday, reaching $129.60. 3,723,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,840. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 260.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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