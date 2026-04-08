Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 19,060 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $258,453.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 438,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,412.56. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $275,417.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $263,599.80.

On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $254,832.20.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Monday, March 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $285,672.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 8.2%

ADPT traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 2,188,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,190. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.