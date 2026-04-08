Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.22 and traded as high as $35.71. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares last traded at $34.6110, with a volume of 333,190 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

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Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Trading Down 2.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,027.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

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