SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and traded as low as $22.51. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.3750, with a volume of 4,080 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 9.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company with diversified interests in telecommunications, technology services and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company began as a software distributor before branching into mobile communications and internet ventures. Over the years, SoftBank has built one of Japan’s largest wireless networks and expanded its operations to encompass a broad range of digital services.

The company’s principal activities include the provision of mobile and fixed-line telecommunications through SoftBank Corp., which serves millions of consumers and businesses across Japan.

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