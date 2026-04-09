Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.47 and last traded at $313.80. Approximately 274,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 499,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.06.

Moog Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.99.

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Moog (NYSE:MOG.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.42. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moog Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moog

About Moog

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.27, for a total transaction of $624,540.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $807,217.95. The trade was a 43.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Wilkinson sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $327,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,900.40. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

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