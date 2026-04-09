Financial Survey: Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) vs. Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE)

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96% Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Longevity Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biosig Technologies and Longevity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Longevity Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 4,998.56 -$10.33 million ($9.58) -0.12 Longevity Health $1.05 million 0.45 -$10.37 million ($5.06) -0.05

Biosig Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Longevity Health. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longevity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Longevity Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Longevity Health

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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