Analyzing Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) and New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report) and New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and New Era Energy & Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.34 24.53 New Era Energy & Digital $880,000.00 267.12 -$29.59 million ($1.06) -3.91

Analyst Recommendations

Software Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Era Energy & Digital. New Era Energy & Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Software Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Software Aktiengesellschaft and New Era Energy & Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Software Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Era Energy & Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of New Era Energy & Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of New Era Energy & Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and New Era Energy & Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A New Era Energy & Digital -3,342.94% -1,588.96% -193.02%

Summary

Software Aktiengesellschaft beats New Era Energy & Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

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Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

About New Era Energy & Digital

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New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc. and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. in August 2025. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. is based in Midland, Texas.

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