Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Leo Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $253.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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