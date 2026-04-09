Rathbones Group PLC Has $805,000 Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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