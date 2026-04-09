Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -118.45%.

Key LyondellBasell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supply disruption benefits could lift margins — a Seeking Alpha note argues LYB should see a material earnings surge as Middle East disruptions tighten global chemical supply and enhance U.S. producers’ pricing power; the piece cites a large upward revision to EPS forecasts and notes LYB’s cost advantage and attractive valuation despite a recent dividend cut. Article Link

Supply disruption benefits could lift margins — a Seeking Alpha note argues LYB should see a material earnings surge as Middle East disruptions tighten global chemical supply and enhance U.S. producers’ pricing power; the piece cites a large upward revision to EPS forecasts and notes LYB’s cost advantage and attractive valuation despite a recent dividend cut. Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded LYB to Buy and raised its price target to $90, giving roughly ~21% upside from current levels — a meaningful institutional endorsement that could attract buyers if other macro headlines calm. Article Link

Citi upgraded LYB to Buy and raised its price target to $90, giving roughly ~21% upside from current levels — a meaningful institutional endorsement that could attract buyers if other macro headlines calm. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — roughly 19,265 put contracts traded (?83% above typical put volume) — may reflect hedging by longs or speculative bearish bets; this raises short?term volatility risk but is not a directional fundamental change by itself.

Unusual options flow — roughly 19,265 put contracts traded (?83% above typical put volume) — may reflect hedging by longs or speculative bearish bets; this raises short?term volatility risk but is not a directional fundamental change by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights both conflict?driven supply tailwinds and caution on pricing/cash use — Yahoo pieces note the same tailwind but stress analyst skepticism on sustainability and capital allocation, which could temper enthusiasm until clearer earnings evidence appears. Article Link Article Link

Analyst commentary highlights both conflict?driven supply tailwinds and caution on pricing/cash use — Yahoo pieces note the same tailwind but stress analyst skepticism on sustainability and capital allocation, which could temper enthusiasm until clearer earnings evidence appears. Negative Sentiment: Cease?fire headline reduces the geopolitical supply premium — Barron’s flags that a U.S.–Iran two?week cease?fire could remove the scarcity-driven upside for commodity chemical stocks, which likely pressured LYB shares today. Article Link

Cease?fire headline reduces the geopolitical supply premium — Barron’s flags that a U.S.–Iran two?week cease?fire could remove the scarcity-driven upside for commodity chemical stocks, which likely pressured LYB shares today. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an “Underperform” rating, signaling continued sell?side caution that could cap near?term upside absent clearer, sustainable earnings beats. Article Link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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