OFI Invest Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,618 shares of company stock worth $907,855. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamental support — Qualcomm reported an EPS beat for its most recent quarter and set Q2 guidance, which continues to be a primary bullish driver and can explain intraday strength despite recent weakness.

Underlying fundamental support — Qualcomm reported an EPS beat for its most recent quarter and set Q2 guidance, which continues to be a primary bullish driver and can explain intraday strength despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: In?depth analysis of the stock’s outlook after a sharp pullback: Yahoo Finance evaluates QCOM’s recent decline alongside its FY2025 results, providing context on valuation and long?term earnings power. Evaluating Qualcomm (QCOM) After A Sharp Share Price Decline And Strong FY2025 Start

In?depth analysis of the stock’s outlook after a sharp pullback: Yahoo Finance evaluates QCOM’s recent decline alongside its FY2025 results, providing context on valuation and long?term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened investor attention — Zacks and Yahoo articles flag QCOM as a “most?watched” stock, which can boost trading volume and volatility but isn’t a direct fundamental catalyst. Is Most?Watched Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Worth Betting on Now?

Heightened investor attention — Zacks and Yahoo articles flag QCOM as a “most?watched” stock, which can boost trading volume and volatility but isn’t a direct fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims from Erste Group — the firm slightly reduced FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY2026: ~$8.32?$8.29; FY2027: ~$8.25?$8.19), a modest downward revision versus consensus that can add selling pressure and keep sentiment cautious.

Analyst trims from Erste Group — the firm slightly reduced FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY2026: ~$8.32?$8.29; FY2027: ~$8.25?$8.19), a modest downward revision versus consensus that can add selling pressure and keep sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and short?term slide — multiple reports note the stock’s recent declines and lower closes, reflecting a multi?month pullback that may prompt further technical selling until sentiment stabilizes. Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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