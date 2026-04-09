Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,200 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8,753.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

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Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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