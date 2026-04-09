Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 338.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 209.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $243.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $752,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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