Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 2,072 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,054,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 target price (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.65.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $687.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $450.13 and a one year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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