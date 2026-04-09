Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $29,677.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,294.11. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $2,847,055.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,483.52. This represents a 66.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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