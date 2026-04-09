Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.3%

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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