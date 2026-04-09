V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,115.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,309,000 after acquiring an additional 896,437 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,530,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,755.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 269,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,036,000 after buying an additional 262,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $504.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.43 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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