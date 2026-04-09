Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Levi Strauss & Co.’s conference call:

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Q1 performance beat expectations with 9% organic net revenue growth (reported +14%), DTC +10% and comps +7%, and management raised full?year guidance to ~ 4.5%–5.5% organic revenue and adjusted EPS of $1.42–$1.48.

Q1 performance beat expectations with (reported +14%), DTC +10% and comps +7%, and management raised full?year guidance to ~ and adjusted EPS of $1.42–$1.48. The company’s DTC?first and lifestyle strategy is driving momentum — global DTC grew 10%, e?commerce +17%, loyalty reached 46 million members (up 17%), and 70% of new U.S. e?commerce orders were from Gen Z/millennials.

The company’s strategy is driving momentum — global DTC grew 10%, e?commerce +17%, loyalty reached 46 million members (up 17%), and 70% of new U.S. e?commerce orders were from Gen Z/millennials. CFO Harmit Singh announced his planned retirement after a transition period and will remain in role and as an advisor while the company conducts a successor search, with management signaling a planned, orderly handoff.

CFO Harmit Singh announced his planned retirement after a transition period and will remain in role and as an advisor while the company conducts a successor search, with management signaling a planned, orderly handoff. Gross margin edged to 61.9% (down ~20 bps from tariffs) but management says pricing, lower promotions and locked ocean?freight and cotton contracts for 2026 mitigate input?cost risk and could add ~ $35M to COGS/EPS if lower tariffs persist.

Gross margin edged to 61.9% (down ~20 bps from tariffs) but management says pricing, lower promotions and locked ocean?freight and cotton contracts for 2026 mitigate input?cost risk and could add ~ $35M to COGS/EPS if lower tariffs persist. Results benefited from a timing shift — roughly $30M of shipments moved from Q1 to Q2 last year (about 2 percentage points of revenue), which will offset Q2 growth and is reflected in the company’s guidance.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 10.7%

LEVI opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

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Key Levi Strauss & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,704.17. This trade represents a 30.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $151,648.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,366.34. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17,721.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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