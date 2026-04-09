Provident Living Financial Services Inc. Invests $627,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Provident Living Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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