Reviewing Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) & Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Intercont (Cayman)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $391.55 million 5.08 $122.95 million $3.74 13.62 Intercont (Cayman) $25.14 million 0.09 $3.10 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Intercont (Cayman).

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Intercont (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 31.40% 26.63% 11.10% Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Intercont (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 2 3 1 2.83 Intercont (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $43.35, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Intercont (Cayman).

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Intercont (Cayman) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Intercont (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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