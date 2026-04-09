MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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