Analysts Set Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) PT at $29.50

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several brokerages have commented on JBIO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.
View Our Latest Report on JBIO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jade Biosciences
Jade Biosciences Trading Up 2.4%
Jade Biosciences stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $826.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Jade Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $100.10.
Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34.
About Jade Biosciences
Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.
The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.
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