Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Todd Duchene Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,037,089 shares in the company, valued at $33,591,597.61. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

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Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Scientific to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

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About Core Scientific

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Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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