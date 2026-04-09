Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

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Builders FirstSource Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE BLDR opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 312.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 180.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

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Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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