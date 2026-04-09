Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at Stephens

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $277.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

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Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.70 by ($0.03). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director B. Christopher Disantis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.30 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,420. The trade was a 10.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

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